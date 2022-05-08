Watch Bono & The Edge Perform A Surprise Concert In Ukraine Bomb Shelter

0

Bono and the Edge performed a surprise concert in Kyiv, Ukraine today at a bomb shelter inside of a subway station. “President @ZelenskyyUa invited us to perform in Kyiv as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and so that’s what we’ve come to do,” the pair wrote the official U2 account.

As The Irish Times reports, Bono and the Edge played a number of U2 songs including “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “Angel Of Harlem,” “With Or Without You,” and “Desire.” They also covered Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me” (replacing “me” with “Ukraine”) with Taras Topolya, a Ukrainian soldier and member of the band Antytila.

“The people in Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you are fighting for all of us who love freedom,” Bono said during the performance. Watch some videos below.

https://twitter.com/igorsushko/status/1523271439880802306

