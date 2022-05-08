Watch Pearl Jam Cover Foo Fighters In Tribute To Taylor Hawkins

Pearl Jam covered Foo Fighters in tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins at their show last night in California. They did “Cold Day In The Sun,” a Hawkins-sung Foos song.

“It’s never easy when you lose someone,” Eddie Vedder said before performing the track. “As you get older, you’ll notice it starts happening more and more. It’s just where you are on the timeline and where your friends are on the timeline. But sometimes, like this, it’s so unexpected. It also makes it harder because he was someone who truly, truly loved living life on this planet. I guess the one thing we can be consoled by is the fact that he never wasted a moment, and he did live his life to the fullest. We just want more of it.”

Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron handled guitar and vocals for the cover — he and Hawkins were in Nighttime Boogie Association together — while Mark Guiliana filled in on drums and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith joined on tambourine.

Watch below.

