Judy And The Jerks come from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and they make an extremely fun form of cranked-up lo-fi hardcore punk. The band’s style has a whole lot of hooky garage-rock adrenaline to it, but it’s also got the speed and rawness of full-on basement punk. Back in 2019, the band really impressed me with their Music For Donuts EP. Now, the band has followed that EP with a full album that they’ve given the rhyming title Music To Go Nuts.

With a band like Judy And The Jerks, the difference between an EP and an album is semantic at best. Music To Go Nuts is 10 songs, rather than just six, but those songs are mostly crazy short. The band really brings that Music For Donuts energy, too. They’re frantic and sloppy, and they do their very best to leave you breathless and exhausted before the record is over. The album is a blast, and you can stream it below.

<a href="https://thrillingliving.bandcamp.com/album/music-to-go-nuts">Music to Go Nuts by Judy and the Jerks</a>

Music To Go Nuts is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.