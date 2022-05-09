In recent years, we’ve seen a whole wave of bands like Angel Du$t and Webbed Wing, coming out of the worlds of punk and hardcore but embracing the sounds of ’90s power-pop and bubblegrunge. The Seattle trio Supercrush absolutely fits the bill. Collectively, the members of Supercrush have played in heavier bands like Black Breath, Shook Ones, and Big Bite. As Supercrush, they dive into fuzzed-out hooks, and they’re really good at them.

In 2020, Supercrush released SODO Pop, their first studio album. (2019’s Never Let You Drift Away, their other album, was a collection of previously released singles.) This summer, Supercrush will head out on a full US tour that’ll include shows with likeminded bands like Alien Boy, Somerset Thrower, and LURK. They’ll also release Melody Maker, a new EP of songs that they recorded during the SODO Pop sessions. If their new single “Trophy” is any indication, these new songs won’t be throwaways.

“Trophy” is a big, catchy, satisfying jam with starry-eyed vocals and an almost mechanized stomper of a riff. In its muscular melodies, I can hear echoes of the Lemonheads, Teenage Fanclub, and maybe even early Weezer. In director Che Hise-Gattone’s video, the band takes over an actual trophy store. The clip goes hard on ’90s aesthetics, to the point where we get heavy usage of the fisheye lens. Below, check out that video and the Melody Maker tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Perfect Smile”

02 “Hey Christine”

03 “Melody Maker”

04 “Trophy”

05 “Helium High”

The Melody Maker EP is out 6/3 on the band’s own KR Records label in the US, Debt Offensive Records in Canada, Erste Theke Tonträger in Europe, and Flake Records in Japan.