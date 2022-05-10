Night Moves, the twangy Minneapolis rockers named after the best Bob Seger song, have lately been releasing a series of one-off singles that they recorded with veteran indie rock producer John Agnello. After coming out with the tracks “Fallacy Actually” and “Vulnerable Hours,” Night Moves have just released a new song, a spaced-out classic rock jam called “Feel Another Day.”

“Feel Another Day” has misty Eagles-style harmonies and woozy layers of War On Drugs-style synth. Frontman John Pelant says that the song is about “being a sad bastard.” In a press release, Pelant has this to say:

A well-constructed song does most of the heavy lifting, or so I tell myself… This one is probably the closest I am to all the songs, it’s the kid I secretly love the most. I recorded the guitar solo 80 different ways at home because I felt the studio takes were not good enough. If you lose your enchantment you are really in a bad place. Sometimes you have to go with your gut.

Below, check out “Feel Another Day” and the other recent Night Moves singles “Fallacy Actually” and “Vulnerable Hours.”

“Feel Another Day” is out now on Domino.