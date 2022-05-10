Night Moves – “Feel Another Day”

Shawn Brackbill

New Music May 10, 2022 10:53 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Night Moves – “Feel Another Day”

Shawn Brackbill

New Music May 10, 2022 10:53 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Night Moves, the twangy Minneapolis rockers named after the best Bob Seger song, have lately been releasing a series of one-off singles that they recorded with veteran indie rock producer John Agnello. After coming out with the tracks “Fallacy Actually” and “Vulnerable Hours,” Night Moves have just released a new song, a spaced-out classic rock jam called “Feel Another Day.”

“Feel Another Day” has misty Eagles-style harmonies and woozy layers of War On Drugs-style synth. Frontman John Pelant says that the song is about “being a sad bastard.” In a press release, Pelant has this to say:

A well-constructed song does most of the heavy lifting, or so I tell myself… This one is probably the closest I am to all the songs, it’s the kid I secretly love the most. I recorded the guitar solo 80 different ways at home because I felt the studio takes were not good enough. If you lose your enchantment you are really in a bad place. Sometimes you have to go with your gut.

Below, check out “Feel Another Day” and the other recent Night Moves singles “Fallacy Actually” and “Vulnerable Hours.”

“Feel Another Day” is out now on Domino.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jewell, “The First Lady Of Death Row Records,” Dead At 53

4 days ago 0

Evan Dando Slams “Pussies” Jawbreaker For Firing The Lemonheads From Their Tour

4 days ago 0

Watch Pearl Jam Cover Foo Fighters In Tribute To Taylor Hawkins

3 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

3 days ago 0

Jack Harlow Reveals Dua Lipa’s Ringing Endorsement Of His Song About Her: “I Suppose It’s OK”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest