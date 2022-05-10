The Los Angeles quartet Fime used to be the backing band for Jay Som. When Jay Som’s 2020 tour was cancelled due to the novel coronavirus, they decided to write an album of their own, and Jay Som’s Melina Duterte produced it. The resulting record, Sweeter Memory, is dropping at the midpoint of this year, and it’s shaping up quite nicely.

Opening track “White Collar Gold,” out today with a video by Hailey Ruffner, is melodic, anthemic indie rock with a subtle emo twist. It rules. So does “Born 2 Love,” the dream-pop-adjacent single they dropped last summer, which follows “White Collar Gold” on the tracklist. Both songs are full of guitar crunch, charged with emotion, and ready for your ears below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “White Collar Gold”

02 “Born 2 Love”

03 “Yukon Cowboy”

04 “Annulment”

05 “This Morning With Her”

06 “Halfway”

07 “Not For Nothing”

08 “Wind At The Top Of The Hill”

09 “Bishop”

10 “Present Tense”

11 “Sweeter Memory”

Sweeter Memory is out 7/1 on Forged Artifacts. Pre-order it here.