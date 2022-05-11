Jennifer Vanilla – “Body Music”

New Music May 11, 2022
It’s been a bit since we’ve heard from Jennifer Vanilla, the performance art/music project from former Ava Luna member Becca Kauffman. Their debut EP, the sultry and silly J.E.N.N.I.F.E.R. EP, came out in 2019. Today, they’re back with their first new track since then, “Body Music,” which was co-written and produced with Brian Abelson. “Dancing is an expression of emotion/ Often a kind of aspiration/ Toward complete physical wellbeing and fulfillment,” Jennifer Vanilla sings on it, sounding like a haughty dance instructor while crafting a track that’s pretty infectious in its own right. Watch the Daniel Brennan-directed music video for it below.

“Body Music” is out now via Sinderlyn

