The Black Dahlia Murder Vocalist Trevor Strnad Dead At 41

Trevor Strnad, the vocalist and leader of the Black Dahlia Murder, has died at 41.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him,” reads a statement that was posted to the band’s official social media account. “A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.” At the end of their statement, the band included the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255.

Strnad formed the influential metal band in Waterford, Michigan, which is just outside of Detroit. They released a demo album, What A Horrible Night To Have A Curse, in 2001. They soon started performing shows around the Midwest and signed to Metal Blade Records. Their studio debut, Unhallowed, was released in 2003. The Black Dahlia Murder continued to release a new album every other year; their most recent was 2020’s Verminous.