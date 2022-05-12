Wet – “Tell Me Why”

Last fall, Wet returned with their latest album, Letter Blue. Now, they’re coming back with a new seven-song EP called Pink Room. It’s coming out as a part of Secretly Canadian’s Friends Of series, with a digital release in July and a physical release planned for August.

“I’m always interested in multiple feelings at once,” Kelly Zutrau said in a statement. “Not just a happy song, but happy and sad and guilty — those can all be true. We see these messages in music and media that are very black and white, but our lives don’t really live up to those expectations. Instead, we’re somewhere in the middle of all these states that are much easier to explain.”

Along with the announcement, Wet shared lead single and opener “Tell Me Why.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Tell Me Why”

02 “Canyon”

03 “Pink Room”

04 “Blade Of Grass (Demo)”

05 “There’s A Light”

06 “I’m Not Her”

07 “Turn The Lights Down Low”

The Pink Room EP is out 7/8 via Friends Of Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.