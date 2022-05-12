Torche Frontman Steve Brooks Announces Final Tour With Band

Torche frontman Steve Brooks has revealed that the doom-metal band’s upcoming fall tour opening for Meshuggah (alongside Converge on one leg and In Flames on the other) will be his last. “We’re a few months away from the last tour I’m doing with Torche,” he wrote on Instagram. “We’ve been so very lucky and went far beyond what I imagined. I just don’t have it in me to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country. Much love to my band members and everyone that supported us these 18 years! See y’all this Sept/Oct.”

There is no word from the other band members regarding Torche’s future. Torche’s last album was 2019’s Admission. See the tour’s full rundown below.

TOURDATES:

9/16 Worcester, MA @ Palladium*

9/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*

9/18 New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom*

9/20 Silver Springs, MD @ Fillmore Silver Springs*

9/21 Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa*

9/24 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre*

9/25 Columbus, OH @ KEMBA! Live*

9/27 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE*

9/28 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre*

9/29 Chicago, IL @ Radius*

9/30 St Paul, MN @ Myth Live*

10/2 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium^

10/4 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre^

10/7 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock^

10/8 Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium^

10/9 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium^

10/10 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre^

10/12 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum^

10/13 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live^

10/15 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live^

10/16 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre^

* w/ Converge

^ w/ In Flames