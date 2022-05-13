The Black Keys’ new album Dropout Boogie has arrived. In case you missed it yesterday, we spoke to Dan Auerbach about the new album and a whole bunch of other stuff from across his career. And last night, he and Patrick Carney swung by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to celebrate the release of their latest collection.

The two played each of Dropout Boogie‘s singles, “Wild Child” and “It Ain’t Over.” The whole thing was against a backdrop of high school lockers, with graffiti referencing Auerbach’s studio Easy Eye. Watch the performances below.