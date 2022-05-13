Japanese Breakfast Playing SNL Season Finale With Host Natasha Lyonne

News May 13, 2022 1:03 PM By Ryan Leas
0

SNL is wrapping up their latest season with a bang. Tomorrow, Post Malone is coming by with Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold. And now they’ve also announced the lineup for next week’s season finale.

Next Saturday, 5/21, Natasha Lyonne will make her hosting debut on SNL. Lyonne, of course, has been popping up again amidst the second season of Russian Doll. The musical guest is also in a sort of long-term victory lap. Japanese Breakfast, continuing the big level-up kicked off by Jubilee last year, will also make their SNL debut. A very indie faves way to end the season!

