Lil Keed Dead At 24

Atlanta rapper Lil Keed has died, his brother has confirmed. Keed was 24. The cause is unknown at this time.

Rumors of the rapper’s death began to circulate early Saturday morning. “Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy #ImaHoldthisShitDown,” Keed’s brother, Lil Gotit, wrote on Instagram, adding in a Story: “@lilkeed Whyyy bra whyyy u leave me bra.”

Keed, born Raqhid Render, began his rap career in 2016 and was signed to Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life Records. His song “Nameless” peaked at number 42 on the Billboard Hip Hop/R&B Songs Airplay chart. He released two studio albums — 2019’s Long Live Mexico and 2020’s Trapped On Cleveland 3 — and six mixtapes. He collabed with Lil Uzi Vert and YNW Melly (“Pull Up”), Gunna (“Fox 5”), Zaytoven and Lil Yachty (“Hightop Shoes”), and O.T. Genasis (“Show Me What You Got”).

Quana Bandz, Keed’s girlfriend and mother of their daughter Naychur, also shared an Instagram post mourning his death. “I love you sooooo much baby what I’m post to do with out you I can’t breathe right sleep right nothing I don’t even wanna talk to nobody Keed I can’t take this,” she wrote. “What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby ? Keed I just told you the other day if you left me with these two kids I was gone loose my mind my Mind is lost baby.”

Prior to his death, Keed had posted a defense of the YSL label earlier this week after a RICO indictment resulted in Young Thug, Gunna, and 26 others being arrested. Cops have claimed that the rap crew and record label is actually a street gang with ties to the Bloods and that Thug is the gang’s co-founder. Thug faces charges of participation in street gang activity and conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, while Gunna was charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act.

Lil Keed’s post said YSL is “not a gang, not a criminal organization, not a mob,” but rather a “family, a label, a way of life.”