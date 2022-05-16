Justin Bieber Addresses Supermarket Mass Shooting Onstage In Buffalo

Justin Bieber performed at the Keybank Center in Buffalo on Saturday night, only hours after 10 people were killed in a racially-motivated mass shooting at a supermarket in the city. Bieber held a moment of silence for the victims of the shooting at the start of his show, then addressed it onstage.

“As we know, there’s so much division in this world. So much racial injustice. As you and I both know, racism is evil and it is diabolical,” Bieber said. “But what you and I get to do, we get to be the difference makers. We get to be the people who continue to have the conversations with our friends and our family and our loved ones. We continue to be allies.”

Bieber shared his speech in an Instagram post, adding: “RACISM WILL NOT PREVAIL GOD DOES. WE STAND WITH YOU BUFFALO AND STAND AGAINST THIS RACIST ACT OF TERROR.”

Bieber also posted a video of himself talking to his entourage before the show. “You guys probably heard what happened, pretty horrible stuff,” he said. “But I’m looking forward to tonight, looking forward to getting on stage and doing what we do best, having a good time and bringing joy to the city, much needed.”