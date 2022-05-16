Portola Music Festival is a new event that’s headed to San Francisco’s Pier 80 this September. Its name, as a press release notes, alludes to 1909’s Portola Festival, which took place three years after the city’s devastating 1906 earthquake. Its inaugural lineup includes a whole bunch of good names.

It’s headlined by Flume and the Chemical Brothers across the fest’s two nights; also playing are M.I.A., Jamie xx, Kaytranada, James Blake, Four Tet + Floating Points, Fred Again., Toro Y Moi, Jungle, Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, the Avalanches, Caribou, Arca, PinkPantheress, Yves Tumor, Omar Apollo, Yaeji, Fatboy Slim, Channel Tres, Slowthai, DJ Shadow, Kelly Lee Owens, Shygirl, the Range, and more.

The festival is organized by concert behemoths Goldenvoice. It’ll take place on September 24 and 25, and tickets go on sale this Friday (5/20). More details available here.