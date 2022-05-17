Shawn Mendes Covers Bruce Springsteen For Tommy Hilfiger Campaign

News May 16, 2022 8:17 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Shawn Mendes Covers Bruce Springsteen For Tommy Hilfiger Campaign

News May 16, 2022 8:17 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Shawn Mendes has joined the flock of musicians who have covered Bruce Springsteen’s seminal 1984 tune “Dancing In The Dark.” (Hot Chip’s is my personal favorite.) In a new Tommy Hilfiger campaign, Mendes (whose Springsteen influence is well-documented) sings his rendition and models a slew of collared shirts. He’s also singing and playing along to his twinkly cover track from within an Austin-based warehouse, according to Rolling Stone.

This isn’t the first time Mendes has aesthetically channeled Springsteen. In 2018, social media came alive when Mendes performed “In My Blood” at the MTV VMAs in a white T-shirt and dark blue pants, which many were quick to point out resembled ’80s-era Boss.

Watch Mendes cover “Dancing In The Dark” below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Premature Evaluation: Kendrick Lamar Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

3 days ago 0

Jon Bon Jovi Goes Viral For “Shockingly Poor” Concert Vocals

6 days ago 0

Watch Smashing Pumpkins Play An Oldie & Discuss Their New Rock Opera On Corden

4 days ago 0

Watch Fans Fill In As Pearl Jam Drummer Misses First Shows In 24 Years Due To COVID

3 days ago 0

Lil Keed Dead At 24

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest