Shawn Mendes Covers Bruce Springsteen For Tommy Hilfiger Campaign

Shawn Mendes has joined the flock of musicians who have covered Bruce Springsteen’s seminal 1984 tune “Dancing In The Dark.” (Hot Chip’s is my personal favorite.) In a new Tommy Hilfiger campaign, Mendes (whose Springsteen influence is well-documented) sings his rendition and models a slew of collared shirts. He’s also singing and playing along to his twinkly cover track from within an Austin-based warehouse, according to Rolling Stone.

This isn’t the first time Mendes has aesthetically channeled Springsteen. In 2018, social media came alive when Mendes performed “In My Blood” at the MTV VMAs in a white T-shirt and dark blue pants, which many were quick to point out resembled ’80s-era Boss.

Watch Mendes cover “Dancing In The Dark” below.