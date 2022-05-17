Boris – “She Is Burning”

New Music May 17, 2022 11:34 AM By James Rettig
Boris – "She Is Burning"

New Music May 17, 2022 11:34 AM By James Rettig
At the very beginning of the year, the unstoppable Boris released a new album, W, a companion to their 2020 album NO. They’re already back with another one, and it’s also something of a sequel: Heavy Rocks (2022) shares its name with two other Boris releases, which were came out in 2002 and 2011. It’s a whole new thing, though, and today the Japanese band are releasing its lead single “She Is Burning.” Here’s their statement on the album:

The world has changed over the last two years. Everyone’s thinking is simpler and pragmatic. Now, it is easier for everyone to grasp what is important to each of us.

We leave it to the future and pass it on. The soul of rock music is constantly evolving. A soul that transcends words and meaning to reach you – instinct, intuition, and fangs.

This is the heavy rock of Boris now.

As we land on our 30th anniversary, Boris continues to evolve, accelerating the latest and universal.

Boris does not lead anyone anywhere.

We just keep showing this attitude.

Listen to “She Is Burning” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “She Is Burning”
02 “Cramper”
03 “My Name Is Blank”
04 “Blah Blah Blah”
05 “Question 1”
06 “Nosferatou”
07 “Ruins”
08 “Ghostly Imagination”
09 “Chained”
10 “(Not) Last Song”

Heavy Rocks (2022) is out 8/12 via Relapse. Pre-order it here.

