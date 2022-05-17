At the very beginning of the year, the unstoppable Boris released a new album, W, a companion to their 2020 album NO. They’re already back with another one, and it’s also something of a sequel: Heavy Rocks (2022) shares its name with two other Boris releases, which were came out in 2002 and 2011. It’s a whole new thing, though, and today the Japanese band are releasing its lead single “She Is Burning.” Here’s their statement on the album:

The world has changed over the last two years. Everyone’s thinking is simpler and pragmatic. Now, it is easier for everyone to grasp what is important to each of us.

We leave it to the future and pass it on. The soul of rock music is constantly evolving. A soul that transcends words and meaning to reach you – instinct, intuition, and fangs.

This is the heavy rock of Boris now.

As we land on our 30th anniversary, Boris continues to evolve, accelerating the latest and universal.

Boris does not lead anyone anywhere.

We just keep showing this attitude.