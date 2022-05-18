Living Hour have announced a new album called Someday Is Today, the successor to 2019’s Softer Faces. This time around, the Winnepeg group collaborated with multiple producers: Samur Khouja (Cate Le Bon, Deerhunter), Jonathan Schenke (Parquet Courts, Snail Mail), and Jay Som’s Melina Duterte. The album arrives at the beginning of September.

Along with the announcement, Living Hour have shared lead single “Feelings Meeting,” which also features Jay Som. Here’s what Sam Sarty had to say about it:

The song is about struggling with internal worlds, habits and daily circumstances. This is one of the first songs I wrote on bass. I play guitar, and it felt really nice to pick up a four string instrument instead of six. I really enjoy living in lower frequencies. “Feelings Meeting” was so fun to write on bass, I played around with the high G string moving with it as my own voice moved matching notes, and harmonizing with it felt so easy. A familiar register. I like playing huge bass chords in this song at the chorus. It feels powerful and LOUD when playing live! And Melina totally nailed it in making the first chorus absolutely drive itself into my bones. shaking them around and projecting the full feeling I was trying to get across in writing the song.

“I met Living Hour in their hometown where they opened for my partner’s band,” Duterte added. “I remember instantly connecting and hitting it off with them because they’re all so kind. Shortly after the pandemic hit and then later on in the year, they asked me to do remote production and mixing for a few songs alongside Samur Khouja and Jonathan Schenke. I was so stoked on ‘Feelings Meeting’ because it’s such a headbanger — it was more energetic and rocking than the material they’ve put out in the past. I had a lot of fun manipulating Sam’s vocals into a synth and adding some extra harmonies and guitars.”

Check it out below.

Someday Is Today is out 9/2 via Kanine. Pre-order it here.