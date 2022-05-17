Ravyn Lenae – “Xtasy”

Ravyn Lenae is releasing her debut full-length this week, Hypnos, which comes after the Chicago artist spent years refining her sound on a series of EPs. We’ve heard a handful of songs from it already — “M.I.A.,” “Skin Tight,” and “Light Me Up” — and today she’s sharing one more, the smooth, swirling Kaytranada-produced “Xtasy.” She also had a little bit to say about her debut’s imminent release:

When you listen to the music, I hope you have a better understanding of me and even catch a better understanding of yourself… As artists, we make music as a pathway to help other people understand certain aspects of their lives. I’ve gone through the tunnels and seen the light on the other side. I’m finding my way. I’m clearer on who I am and my power through music and lyricism. I’m pouring more into me, friendships, family, and music. Through all of that, I’m fulfilled.

Check out “Xtasy” below.

Hypnos is out 5/20 via Atlantic.