Watch Chris Stapleton Cover Lionel Richie’s “Say You, Say Me” At Gershwin Prize Ceremony

Shannon Finney / Getty Images

News May 18, 2022 9:09 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Watch Chris Stapleton Cover Lionel Richie’s “Say You, Say Me” At Gershwin Prize Ceremony

Shannon Finney / Getty Images

News May 18, 2022 9:09 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Back in March, the annual ceremony presenting the Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song took place. It was hosted by Anthony Anderson and Lionel Richie received the award. The ceremony featured a bunch of artists performing songs from across Richie’s career: Gloria Estefan sang “Dancing On The Ceiling,” Luke Bryan did “Lady,” Boyz II Men played “Easy,” and Andra Day took on “Hello.”

There were other performances, too, including Chris Stapleton playing “Say You, Say Me.” While it was all filmed back March, the ceremony only aired on PBS last night. Now, you can see Richie accept the award, and Stapleton’s performance. The latter starts below just shy of the 20 minute mark.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Neil Patrick Harris Apologizes For Serving Meat Platter Styled After Amy Winehouse’s Corpse Shortly After Her Death

2 days ago 0

The Dove Cameron Renaissance Is Upon Us

3 days ago 0

Chad Smith And Matt Cameron Apologize For Comments In Taylor Hawkins Article

1 day ago 0

Flume, The Chemical Brothers, M.I.A., & More Set For Inaugural SF Festival Portola

3 days ago 0

Billboard Music Awards “Uncanceled The Canceled” With Morgan Wallen, Travis Scott, & Tribute To Michael Jackson

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest