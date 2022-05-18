Watch Chris Stapleton Cover Lionel Richie’s “Say You, Say Me” At Gershwin Prize Ceremony

Back in March, the annual ceremony presenting the Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song took place. It was hosted by Anthony Anderson and Lionel Richie received the award. The ceremony featured a bunch of artists performing songs from across Richie’s career: Gloria Estefan sang “Dancing On The Ceiling,” Luke Bryan did “Lady,” Boyz II Men played “Easy,” and Andra Day took on “Hello.”

There were other performances, too, including Chris Stapleton playing “Say You, Say Me.” While it was all filmed back March, the ceremony only aired on PBS last night. Now, you can see Richie accept the award, and Stapleton’s performance. The latter starts below just shy of the 20 minute mark.