Scott Kannberg is back with a new Spiral Stairs album, the successor to 2019’s We Wanna Be Hyp-No-Tized. It’s called Medley Attack!! and it’s out in July. (That name is a reference to the Talking Heads’ working title for Remain In Light, Melody Attack.) Apparently, it may also be the last Spiral Stairs outing.

Medley Attack!! almost didn’t exist. “I did my last shows in London in 2019, and I had this great show and kinda thought to myself, ‘I don’t really want to play again after this,’” Kannberg said in a statement. “This is great, this is a good way to end.” But when he got back home, he started writing again and decided to make a final album as Spiral Stairs. Along the way, he tragically lost his bassist and friend Matt Harris, which in turn influenced the album.

“So the focus of the album ended up being kind of about my love of rock’n’roll, but also my love of friendship and my love of this guy Matt who was around from basically day one of my solo career,” Kannberg said. “He’s always been my guy that was my bouncing or sounding board – he played on Monsoon the first Preston School Of Industry record – but he’s always been around and I’d always play him my new songs before anyone else. His loss is indescribable, but I tried.”

Along with the announcement, Spiral Stairs has shared a lead single called “Pressure Drop.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Too Late”

02 “Mole”

03 “Baron Please –> Medley Attack!! [Blitzkrieg]”

04 “Petrified”

05 “Pressure Drop [End Of The Hurricane]”

06 “Hey ’70”

07 “Dry Country”

08 “Time = Cuz”

09 “Slipped Away”

Medley Attack!! is out 7/9 via Amazing Grease.