Spiral Stairs – “Pressure Drop”

New Music May 20, 2022 12:10 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Spiral Stairs – “Pressure Drop”

New Music May 20, 2022 12:10 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Scott Kannberg is back with a new Spiral Stairs album, the successor to 2019’s We Wanna Be Hyp-No-Tized. It’s called Medley Attack!! and it’s out in July. (That name is a reference to the Talking Heads’ working title for Remain In Light, Melody Attack.) Apparently, it may also be the last Spiral Stairs outing.

Medley Attack!! almost didn’t exist. “I did my last shows in London in 2019, and I had this great show and kinda thought to myself, ‘I don’t really want to play again after this,’” Kannberg said in a statement. “This is great, this is a good way to end.” But when he got back home, he started writing again and decided to make a final album as Spiral Stairs. Along the way, he tragically lost his bassist and friend Matt Harris, which in turn influenced the album.

“So the focus of the album ended up being kind of about my love of rock’n’roll, but also my love of friendship and my love of this guy Matt who was around from basically day one of my solo career,” Kannberg said. “He’s always been my guy that was my bouncing or sounding board – he played on Monsoon the first Preston School Of Industry record – but he’s always been around and I’d always play him my new songs before anyone else. His loss is indescribable, but I tried.”

Along with the announcement, Spiral Stairs has shared a lead single called “Pressure Drop.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Too Late”
02 “Mole”
03 “Baron Please –> Medley Attack!! [Blitzkrieg]”
04 “Petrified”
05 “Pressure Drop [End Of The Hurricane]”
06 “Hey ’70”
07 “Dry Country”
08 “Time = Cuz”
09 “Slipped Away”

Medley Attack!! is out 7/9 via Amazing Grease.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Will Play First Concert In 24 Years At Welcome To Rockville

2 days ago 0

Migos’ Quavo And Takeoff Announce Joint Single, Offset Unfollows Them

2 days ago 0

Chad Smith And Matt Cameron Apologize For Comments In Taylor Hawkins Article

3 days ago 0

Neil Patrick Harris Apologizes For Serving Meat Platter Styled After Amy Winehouse’s Corpse Shortly After Her Death

4 days ago 0

The Dove Cameron Renaissance Is Upon Us

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest