Toronto indie-rockers Kiwi Jr. have announced their third album, Chopper, out August 12 via Sub Pop. Produced by Wolf Parade cofounder and current Arcade Fire member Dan Boeckner, Chopper has a chilly, post-punk-leaning lead single, “Night Vision,” which also gets the video treatment directed by previous collaborator Laura-Lynn Petrick.

“Before ‘Night Vision’ was 100% written, just the basic idea of it existing as a Kiwi Jr. song inspired us and set the tone for the record,” frontman Jeremy Gaudet says. “A lot of the images in the lyrics are of teenagers driving around, trying to make plans, sharing the aux, putting their parents’ car in the ditch, etc. But the idea at the center of the song is that of working up the nerve to make a big decision. Like a boxer getting pumped up before a fight.”

Watch and listen to “Night Vision” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Unspeakable Things”

02 “Parasite II”

03 “Clerical Sleep”

04 “Night Vision”

05 “The Extra Sees The Film”

06 “Contract Killers”

07 “The Sound Of Music”

08 “Downtown Area Blues”

09 “Kennedy Curse”

10 “The Masked Singer”

TOURDATES:

05/28 – Hamilton, ON @ Mills Hardware *

06/17 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records *

06/18 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas *

06/25 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

07/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz PDB *

07/23 – Ottawa, ON @ SAW Gallery *

07/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *

07/29 – Rehoboth Beach, DE @ Dogfish Head Brewing *

07/30 – Washington, DC @ Songbird Music House *

07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

09/16 – Paris, France @ La Boule Noire

09/18 – Lille, France @ L’ Aeronef

09/19 – London, England @ Victoria Dalston [SOLD OUT]

09/20 – London, England @ 100 Club

09/21 – Brussels, Belgium @ Witloofbar Botanique

09/22 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Merleyn

09/24 – Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Stoomhuisje

09/25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

* w/ Weird Nightmare

Chopper is out 8/12 via Sup Pop.