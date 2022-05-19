La Luz – “Endless Afternoon”

Last year, the surf-poppers La Luz released a self-titled album, their fourth overall, and this summer they’re releasing a 7″ that includes two new tracks. Today, they’re sharing one of those, “Endless Afternoon,” which is languid and balmy and moodily slow. The band’s Shana Cleveland described it as a “California lullaby,” adding: “The melody for this song came to me while I was hiking in the hills above the Yuba River. About the sweetness found in slow days close to home.” Check it out below.

The “Endless Afternoon” 7″ is out 7/7 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here. Its B-side, “San Fernando Shadow Blues,” is out on 7/14.

