On “FEAR.,” one of the most powerful songs on Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., the rap legend showed us how fear manifested at various moments in his life via a series of three autobiographical scenes. He sort of returns to that format on the staggering climax of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, his messy 2xLP journey toward healing through therapy. But this time the stories overlap because all that mess tends to get tangled up inside of people and their families.



Despite three producers working on the track, “Mother I Sober” is an exceedingly quiet, stripped-down piano ballad, and Kendrick matches its somber tone by essentially whispering most of the song. It makes sense given the heavy subject matter in play: an unpacking of guilt, grief, and generational trauma in which Kendrick reckons with his own sex addiction alongside the physical and sexual abuses suffered by his mother. He artfully weaves the stories together, sprinkling in vivid details like the visions of his late grandmother that followed him throughout childhood, so that the emotional gut-punches keep coming at a steady clip.



There are so many parts of “Mother I Sober” that could make you cry. Kendrick surveying the damage he’s visited upon his partner by failing to conquer his vice? Yeesh. The various instances of Kendrick grappling with everything his mother has been through? Damn. Beth Gibbons dejectedly singing, “I wish I was somebody, anybody but myself”? Wow. For me, the tipping point into tingly devastation is the moment of absolution when Kendrick’s fiancée Whitney Alford, the album’s narrator, announces, “You did it. I’m proud of you. You broke a generational curse,” and their daughter tacks on a cheerful, “Thank you, Daddy.” Talk about big steps. —Chris