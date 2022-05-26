Premature Evaluation: Wilco Cruel Country

Again produced by Tweedy and Schick, Cruel Country’s methodology takes things in the other direction, with minimal overdubs, few grand gestures, and little to no sonic deconstruction. There’s a lot going on in these songs — gorgeous instrumental flourishes, thought-provoking turns of phrase — but they don’t go out of their way to attract your attention. There isn’t even really a moment when Tweedy or Nels Cline goes nuts on the guitar or Glenn Kotche’s drumming defies the laws of physics. The album is long, too, and despite its fine-tuned gear-shifts, from graceful ramblers (“I Am My Mother,” “All Across The World”) to weary slow-drifts (“Cruel Country,” “Darkness Is Cheap”) to barebones acoustic balladry (“Ambulance,” “The Universe”), it can feel a little slow and samey when you’re not on its wavelength. Listening through is kind of like getting stuck behind someone ambling down the sidewalk at their own pace; you either decide to blow past them, or you stick around and strike up a conversation.

If you’re open to being wowed by beauty without being bashed over the head with it, clear out a couple hours and take the time to make friends with Cruel Country. Cline, Pat Sansone, and Mikael Jorgensen shade in these tunes with so many lovely accents, and the band still understands how to combine into a dazzling overflow of sound when the moment demands it. More than once the music calls back to previous Wilco songs: The sparkling “Tired Of Taking It Out On You” is like a grownup “Via Chicago” that never implodes; “The Empty Condor” taps into the desolation of “Radio Cure”; “Mystery Binds” is a more high-strung “How To Fight Loneliness”; the first half of the eight-minute stunner “Many Worlds” is a return to the bleak yet hopeful realm of “Reservations”; there’s more than a little “She’s A Jar”-style maudlin splendor in “Country Song Upside Down.” Yet the band is too present and alive to merely revisit past glories. I love the way “Tonight’s The Day” flickers into twinkly disarray from time to time before snapping back into focus. I love the nylon guitar that spills over “The Plains” like tumbleweeds. I love the flashes of saloon piano and wiry guitar and galloping drums that float around the edges of “All Across The World.” I love the squiggly Sky Blue Sky guitars that spiral through the background of “Mystery Binds.”

More than anything, I love the lyrics. I want to blockquote whole songs in this review. Tweedy has gotten so good at abstracting his musings on the state of the world (and on his own little world) just enough to send the mind reeling. He gives me enough glimpses of raw humanity to knock me on my ass, yet they tend to be presented just obliquely and poetically enough that they inspire moments of searching contemplation too. One way to interpret the title Cruel Country is as a condemnation of these United States, and there’s certainly evidence for that reading on the lyrics sheet. The first few songs in particular feel overtly political, strewn with slogans like “Dangerous dreams have been detected streaming over the southern border” and “There is no middle when the other side would rather kill than compromise” and “I love my country, stupid and cruel.” After a run of headlines like we’ve seen lately, that last one stings.

Yet this isn’t a case of a staunch progressive scoring easy points with his constituency. The best lines on Cruel Country blur the line between the confessional, the philosophical, and the impressionistic. Tweedy stacks up similes on “Bird Without A Tail – Base Of My Skull” like it’s some kind of morbid adult nursery rhyme. His insights into the messiness of married life continue to ring true: “Between good and bad/ And what is true/ Between happy and sad/ I choose you,” he reflects on “Tonight’s The Day,” while “Please Be Wrong” flexes a rare directness: “Please be wrong/ About me/ Being the one/ Causing all of your pain.” The best of these domestic dispatches may be the strummy, shimmery “Sad Kind Of Way,” on which “The best I can do/ Is try to be happy for you/ In a sad kinda way” becomes “The best I’ll ever be/ Is the beauty you see in me/ In a sad kinda way.”