Watch Sharon Van Etten’s Charismatic Performance Of “Mistakes” On Colbert

Still celebrating the release of her latest album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, Sharon Van Etten joined The Late Show last night to perform the track “Mistakes.” Decked out in all red and rocking a bowl cut, Etten strolled around the stage, staring down the audience and breaking out into a full-body groove during the song’s bridge. Not a bad note to kick off her tour, which starts on May 31 in Lisbon. Watch Etten perform “Mistakes” below.

We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong is out now.