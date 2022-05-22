Watch Grimes Debut New Song “Welcome To The Opera” During DJ Set At Electric Daisy Carnival
Grimes debuted some music during a DJ set at Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas on Saturday night. She played a new track that seems to be called “Welcome To The Opera” during her hour-long slot. Presumably it will appear on Book 1, the Miss Anthropocene follow-up that she’s been talking up since last year. Check out video below.
Here’s the full Grimes set:
Hana was also on stage while Grimes played “We Appreciate Power”: