Watch Grimes Debut New Song “Welcome To The Opera” During DJ Set At Electric Daisy Carnival

JC Olivera/Getty Images

News May 22, 2022 10:10 AM By James Rettig
0

Grimes debuted some music during a DJ set at Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas on Saturday night. She played a new track that seems to be called “Welcome To The Opera” during her hour-long slot. Presumably it will appear on Book 1, the Miss Anthropocene follow-up that she’s been talking up since last year. Check out video below.

Here’s the full Grimes set:

Hana was also on stage while Grimes played “We Appreciate Power”:

James Rettig Staff

