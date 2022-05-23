Watch The Trailer For Freddie Gibbs’ Debut Film Down With The King

Watch The Trailer For Freddie Gibbs' Debut Film Down With The King

News May 23, 2022

Freddie Gibbs is making his movie debut with the lead role in Down With The King, a new drama from Sony Pictures and director Diego Ongaro. In the film, which is making the festival rounds and will premiere on VOD June 28, Gibbs plays a rap star whose manager (David Krumholtz) sends him to the countryside to work on his next album. Here’s the synopsis:

Rap star Money Merc (Freddie Gibbs) has been sent by his manager, Paul, to a rural house in the Berkshires to focus on his next album. Disenchanted with his music career and the 24/7 upkeep that such fame entails, Merc has no desire to write or record music. Instead, he spends most of his time at his neighbor’s farm learning about farming and enjoying the simplicity of country life. After Merc abruptly announces his retirement on Twitter, Paul rushes to the countryside to lure him back into the music industry.

The film also stars Bob Tarasuk, Sharon Washington, and Jamie Neumann. Check out the trailer below via Collider.

In other Freddie Gibbs news, he’s the first guest on the Paramount+ reboot of Yo! MTV Raps, premiering this Tuesday. According to TMZ, in the episode he discusses his tendency to get into online beefs with figures such as DJ Akademiks and Gunna, saying it was all about talking shit and no one would get hurt. This was filmed before Gibbs appeared to get into a brawl with rival Benny The Butcher’s associates in Buffalo before performing with a shiner and a swollen eye.

