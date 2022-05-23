Three festivals have dropped the Russian DJ Nina Kraviz from their lineups due to Kraviz’s perceived support for Russian president Vladimir Putin, Time reports. Kraviz has faced criticism from Ukrainian and Russian electronic music artists for her previous social media posts in support of Putin and her public silence about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this month, the Rotterdam company Clone Distribution severed its ties with Kraviz’s label Trip Recordings, citing “different views on ethical and moral matters.” Now three fests have removed her from their lineups: Movement Music Festival in Detroit, the Crave in the Hague, and PollerWiesen in Dortmund.

Last week a group called Ukrainians of Metro Detroit released a petition asking Kraviz to renounce her support for the war or Movement to drop her. Friday, the festival announced that Kraviz would be “unable to play Movement this year,” though it’s unclear whether the artist or the festival pulled the plug. The Crave posted on Instagram that Kraviz was dropped “after long and intensive discussions both internally and externally.” Pollerwiesen wrote on the same platform that the “decision was made by us following a process of open dialogue with all parties involved.”

When the invasion began in February, Kraviz posted video of herself with the word “peace!” in Russian, but critics such as Ukrainian DJ Nastia argued the vague message did not amount to a disavowal of Putin and the war. Last week, Kraviz wrote on Instagram, “I am against all forms of violence. I am praying for peace. It pains me to see innocent people die.” Her message also includes the statement, “I am a musician and never was involved in supporting the politicians or political parties, and I am not planning to do it in the future.” She is still currently scheduled to perform at CORE Festival in Belgium this weekend and Junction 2 in London on June 18-19.