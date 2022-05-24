UK singer/songwriter/DJ/producer Lil Silva has always been prolific, releasing a spate of EPs and tracks since 2008 and collaborating with everyone from Sampha to Damon Albarn, Banks, SBTRKT, and Adele (he contributed production to 25). More recently, Silva appeared with Sampha on serpentwithfeet’s “Fellowship” and collaborated with George FitzGerald for the duo’s OtherLiine project. Plus, he appeared on Mustafa’s When Smoke Rises track “Capo” in 2021. Last month, Lil Silva shared “Backwards” featuring Sampha on vocals. Now, Silva has announced his first full-length LP, Yesterday Is Heavy, out July 15.

Yesterday Is Heavy features contributions from Little Dragon, Sampha, Charlotte Day Wilson, BadBadNotGood, Skiifall, and more. Today, we’re getting an album single “Another Sketch” featuring background vocals from serpentwithfeet. The video for “Another Sketch,” directed by Fenn O’Meally, features tons of archival footage from Silva’s own family. Watch it below.

Yesterday Is Heavy is out 7/15.