Watch Nardwuar And Turnstile Bring Each Other The Same Gift
Turnstile have officially taken a turn about the record store with Nardwuar. Visiting the Canadian interviewer at Neptoon Records in Vancouver, the band are currently on their North American tour in support of 2021’s Glow On. Frontman Brendan Yates exchange framed photos — the same photo! — of the first time they all met at SXSW in 2016. Turnstile were trying to get into a Sheer Mag show, and Nardwuar had just come from seeing Downtown Boys. Then, Nardwuar keeps up with tradition by giving each band member gifts. Bassist Franz Lyons gets a bobblehead of Bad Brains frontman HR, and Yates gets a vinyl soundtrack to the 1986 thriller Good To Go. Watch the interview below.