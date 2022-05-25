Taylor Swift Shares Statement On Uvalde School Shooting

Yesterday, there was yet another horrific mass shooting in America. A gunman entered an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and killed at least 21 people — the current information says 19 children and two teachers. There is already the usual rollout of empty politician comments about “thoughts and prayers,” but other people have commented on the massacre as well.

One of the videos going around is of Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors. He began an appearance stating he wasn’t going to talk about basketball, addressing the shooting before hitting the table and asking “When are we going to do something!?” He went on to talk about the senators who won’t vote on background checks, and argued we’re being held hostage by people who care more about their own power than the lives of American citizens.

The words resonated with Taylor Swift. She shared Kerr’s video with her own comment: “Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep.”

You can see her tweet below.