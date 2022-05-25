Chicago post-punkers Ganser are great at making brooding, propulsive songs with twitchy, swaggering hooks, and they’re coming up in the world. The band released the breakout album Just Look At That Sky in 2020, and they followed it last year with Look At The Sun, a remix EP that featured contributions from people like Bartees Strange, Sad13, and Algiers. Today, Ganser have announced the impending release of Nothing You Do Matters, a new three-song EP that was produced by Liars frontman Angus Andrew.

Ganser co-leader Alicia Gaines tells Rolling Stone that Angus Andrew pushed the band to mess around with vintage synths: “Having Angus in a room, like, conducting as we were doing vocals and just really pushing us to go above and beyond where we’ve been before was a joy.” Opening track “People Watching” moves with itchy purpose, driven by an erratic rhythm section and stabby, revved-up guitars. The new Ganser EP will also feature a Liars remix of “People Watching,” and the song has an impressive video made by Ganser themselves.

Ganser’s two leaders, Alicia Gaines and Natalie Garofalo, co-directed the “People Watching” video, and it shows Garofalo’s bandmates burying her alive. Garofalo works in the film industry, and the band filmed the video with an LED Volume backdrop — the same advanced projection-screen technique that Disney uses to film shows like The Mandalorian. Below, check out the video and the Nothing You Do Matters tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “People Watching”

02 “What Me Worry”

03 “People Watching (Liars Remix)”

The Nothing You Do Matters EP is out 10/5 on felte.