Sonagi – “Ambivalence”

New Music May 25, 2022 10:59 AM By James Rettig
0

Sonagi – “Ambivalence”

New Music May 25, 2022 10:59 AM By James Rettig
0

Sonagi are a band out of Philadelphia that formed a couple years ago. They’re fronted by Ryann Slauson, who also heads up the fearsome hardcore band Closer, who are two for two with Albums Of The Week with their 2018 debut All This Will Be and last year’s Within One Stem. Today, Sonagi — which is Slauson alongside bandmates Harim Jung, Michael Englisis, and Keean Mansour — are announcing their debut album, Precedent, which will be out this summer, and they’re sharing its blistering, pummeling lead single “Ambivalence.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Ambivalence”
02 “Blue Ticket”
03 “Projective Indenification”
04 “Attachment Theory”
05 “Pansori”
06 “Newbold”
07 “Who Could See And Forget?”

Precedent is out 7/22 via Get Better Records. Pre-order it on cassette here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst Walks Off Houston Show After Two Songs, Band Suggests Karaoke Instead

3 days ago 0

Watch Porno For Pyros Reunite At Welcome To Rockville

3 days ago 0

Wynonna & Waxahatchee – “Other Side”

2 days ago 0

Halsey Says Label Won’t Release New Song Without Viral TikTok: “They Are Doing This To Basically Every Artist”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Savage Garden’s “Truly Madly Deeply”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest