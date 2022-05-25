Taken together, the members of New Jersey’s Beach Rats probably have at last 150 years’ experience playing in punk bands. Beach Rats started a few years ago, when Brian Baker, currently of Bad Religion and formerly of Minor Threat and a whole mess of other bands, found himself living in Asbury Park. Baker started a new band with a group of other punk veterans — Ari Katz from Lifetime, Bryan Keinlen and Pete Steinkopf from the Bouncing Souls, Danny Windas from Let It Burn. Beach Rats released their debut EP Wasted Time in 2018, and they’re following it with their first full-length Rat Beat this summer.

Beach Rats already shared the title track from Rat Beat, and now they’ve shared a new track called “Heavy Conversation.” It’s 83 seconds of fast, snotty, expertly played ’80s-style hardcore, and its lyrics are all about avoiding conversation by staying in and watching TV. Relatable! Good song, too! Check it out below.

Rat Beat is out 7/29 on Epitaph.