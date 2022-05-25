Beach Rats – “Heavy Conversation”

Matthew Gere

New Music May 25, 2022 11:11 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Beach Rats – “Heavy Conversation”

Matthew Gere

New Music May 25, 2022 11:11 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Taken together, the members of New Jersey’s Beach Rats probably have at last 150 years’ experience playing in punk bands. Beach Rats started a few years ago, when Brian Baker, currently of Bad Religion and formerly of Minor Threat and a whole mess of other bands, found himself living in Asbury Park. Baker started a new band with a group of other punk veterans — Ari Katz from Lifetime, Bryan Keinlen and Pete Steinkopf from the Bouncing Souls, Danny Windas from Let It Burn. Beach Rats released their debut EP Wasted Time in 2018, and they’re following it with their first full-length Rat Beat this summer.

Beach Rats already shared the title track from Rat Beat, and now they’ve shared a new track called “Heavy Conversation.” It’s 83 seconds of fast, snotty, expertly played ’80s-style hardcore, and its lyrics are all about avoiding conversation by staying in and watching TV. Relatable! Good song, too! Check it out below.

Rat Beat is out 7/29 on Epitaph.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst Walks Off Houston Show After Two Songs, Band Suggests Karaoke Instead

3 days ago 0

Watch Porno For Pyros Reunite At Welcome To Rockville

3 days ago 0

Wynonna & Waxahatchee – “Other Side”

2 days ago 0

Halsey Says Label Won’t Release New Song Without Viral TikTok: “They Are Doing This To Basically Every Artist”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Savage Garden’s “Truly Madly Deeply”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest