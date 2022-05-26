We Talked Through Some Of 2022’s Best Albums So Far On The New Callin Me Maybe
Stereogum won’t be releasing our list of the 50 Best Albums Of 2022 So Far until early June, but Ryan Leas and I got on Callin today to offer a teaser. During this episode of Callin Me Maybe, we rattled off some of our personal favorites and spent some time breaking down what we love about the latest opuses from the Weeknd, Big Thief, Kendrick Lamar, and more. We kept this one quick and to the point, and you can check it out right here.