We Talked Through Some Of 2022’s Best Albums So Far On The New Callin Me Maybe

News May 26, 2022 2:36 PM By Chris DeVille
0

We Talked Through Some Of 2022’s Best Albums So Far On The New Callin Me Maybe

News May 26, 2022 2:36 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Stereogum won’t be releasing our list of the 50 Best Albums Of 2022 So Far until early June, but Ryan Leas and I got on Callin today to offer a teaser. During this episode of Callin Me Maybe, we rattled off some of our personal favorites and spent some time breaking down what we love about the latest opuses from the Weeknd, Big Thief, Kendrick Lamar, and more. We kept this one quick and to the point, and you can check it out right here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Porno For Pyros Reunite At Welcome To Rockville

4 days ago 0

Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst Walks Off Houston Show After Two Songs, Band Suggests Karaoke Instead

4 days ago 0

Wynonna & Waxahatchee – “Other Side”

3 days ago 0

Brandy Murks Jack Harlow In Rap At 43 On His Own Beats, As Promised

1 day ago 0

Glorilla And The Art Of The Underground Rap Hit

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest