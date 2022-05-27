Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, & Young Thug – “Potion”
Calvin Harris is about to bless us with the sequel to Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, his exceptional, star-studded summertime party record from 2017. After spending the spring teasing Vol. 2, the Scottish DJ/producer is kicking off Memorial Day weekend with the new album’s lead single, a collaboration with Dua Lipa and Young Thug called “Potion.” Built around a Rhodes riff and accented with rhythmic guitar jabs and smooth bass, it taps right back into the first volume’s fun beachside vibe. Listen below.
And the video should be live here at 8AM ET: