Calvin Harris is about to bless us with the sequel to Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, his exceptional, star-studded summertime party record from 2017. After spending the spring teasing Vol. 2, the Scottish DJ/producer is kicking off Memorial Day weekend with the new album’s lead single, a collaboration with Dua Lipa and Young Thug called “Potion.” Built around a Rhodes riff and accented with rhythmic guitar jabs and smooth bass, it taps right back into the first volume’s fun beachside vibe. Listen below.

