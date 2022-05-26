Yes Drummer Alan White Dead At 72

Alan White, the long-time drummer for the prog-rock band Yes, has died at 72. A statement from his family, which was shared on the band’s official social media, says that he passed away in Seattle after a brief illness. It reads: “Throughout his life and six-decade career, Alan was many things to many people: a certified rock star to fans around the world; band mate to a select few, and gentleman and friend to all who met him.”

White was born in 1946 and started playing in bands when he was 13 years old. In 1969, he received a call from John Lennon, who asked him to play in the Plastic Ono Band. His first show with them in Canada was later released as a live album, Live Peace in Toronto 1969. He played drums on Lennon’s 1971 album Imagine, including on the title track. He also worked with George Harrison and played on All Things Must Pass, which was released in 1970.

White joined Yes in 1972 as a replacement for their original drummer Bill Bruford, who left the band to join King Crimson after the release of Close To The Edge. White started playing with the group on their subsequent 1972-73 tour and continued with them through many studio albums and stuck with the band through a few hiatuses and different iterations. He played on Yes’ sole #1 US single, “Owner Of A Lonely Heart,” and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with the band in 2017.