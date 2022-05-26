Depeche Mode’s Andy Fletcher Dead At 60

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Depeche Mode’s Andy Fletcher has died at 60.

“We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher,” reads a statement that was posted on the band’s social media accounts. “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”

Fletcher was born in 1961 in Nottingham, England, and moved to Basildon when he was a child. It was there that he met future Depeche Mode founding member Vince Clarke. In the late ’70s, he started a band with Clarke called No Romance In China; after meeting Martin Gore, they all formed a different trio called Composition Of Sound. In 1980, Dave Gahan joined the group and they changed their name to Depeche Mode.

Though Clarke would leave the band after the release of their debut album Speak And Spell in 1981, Fletcher continued as an active member, playing keyboard throughout their entire career. Along with Martin and Gore, he released 17 albums with Depeche Mode, the most recent of which was 2017’s Spirit. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2020.

