The Number Ones: Will Smith’s “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It”

In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present.

At this particular point in the grand arc of history, the story of Will Smith looks something like a Greek tragedy. Picture it: Teenage rap phenom emerges and displays wild amounts of charisma. Within five years, he’s a sitcom leading man. Within 10, he’s the biggest movie star in the world. He keeps making rap music, almost for fun, and his doofy little side-hustle songs become global hits. The man’s movie career goes through peaks and dips, and he learns to adjust his persona for a changing world, mugging on talk shows and Instagram and TikTok. For him, celebrity is a problem to be solved, and charm is a science to be perfected.

The whole time, this man longs for acceptance from the Hollywood community — a nebulous yearning that takes tangible physical shape in the form of an Oscar. Will Smith gets nominated a few times, but he never quite feels like he belongs. After decades, he finally gets there, swinging into another Oscar race as the frontrunner for Best Actor. Mere minutes before he finally gets that Oscar, Smith goes through what I guess you’d have to call a violent emotional breakdown. He smacks a comedian in the face in front of the world, then goes back to sit in his seat and continue yelling at the comedian. In his rap career, Smith had studiously avoided cussing, to the point where his clean language was almost a gimmick. In his biggest and weirdest moment, the TV censors have to make the whole thing silent because he’s screaming about how Chris Rock should keep Smith’s wife’s name out of Rock’s fucking mouth.

For decades, Will Smith carefully and painstakingly crafted and maintained his public image. When he was on the precipice of some final triumph, the man just lost it. The conversation surrounding the slap was overheated and ridiculous, and it immediately revealed which commentators have ever been smacked in the face and which have not. For those who have never been smacked in the face: I am happy for you. You have grown up in loving homes and breezed your way past potentially violent pitfalls, and that’s great. But perhaps you have lost sight of the fact that people get smacked in the face every day, and that it’s not necessarily that big a deal. (Sometimes, it is a big deal, especially when it’s part of a larger pattern. Sometimes, it’s just some shit that happens.) If you’re wondering why a SWAT team didn’t charge into the Dolby Theatre to handcuff Will Smith, I would beg you to consider the possibility that you don’t know shit about shit.

The past few months in Will Smith discourse have been rough, and it’s hard to even imagine what will become of Smith’s career when he returns to the public eye. (He will return to the public eye, right?) In the context of “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It,” Will Smith’s first #1 hit, the whole situation becomes even more strange. At one point in history, Will Smith seemed like he had everything figured out. He was the king of popular culture, and a chart-topping hit was light work — a thing to do in between blockbuster films. The man glided effortlessly through the world. His new joint hit, and the world just couldn’t sit. We had to get jiggy wit it.

Will Smith was my first favorite rapper. He was probably a lot of people’s first favorite rapper — especially people like me, relatively comfortable white folks who were kids in the ’80s. In the late-’80s moment when rap music was first becoming a widespread cultural phenomenon, Will Smith made himself a gateway drug. He told silly stories, and you didn’t need to decipher any slanguistics to understand what he was saying. His videos were bright and vivid, and his persona was fun-loving and deeply unthreatening. He presented rap music as something with no barrier to entry — wholesome family entertainment, almost.

If you were paying attention to the music, Smith’s sitcom stardom wasn’t a surprise. If you were paying attention to his sitcom, Smith’s movie stardom wasn’t a surprise. The man had the kind of generational charisma that could easily be transferred from one art form to another. Rap was merely his first vehicle. He made it look easy, the way he made everything look easy.

In West Philadelphia, Willard Carroll Smith II was born and raised. (When Will Smith was born, the #1 song in America was Jeannie C. Riley’s “Harper Valley PTA,” so maybe it’s appropriate that gossip followed this man for his whole adult life.) Smith’s family wasn’t rich, but it was upright and stable. His parents stayed together. His father had served in the Air Force, and his mother had graduated from Carnegie Mellon. When Smith started writing raps as a little kid, his grandmother discovered his notebook and left a note on it, admonishing him to express himself without using filthy language. Smith never cussed in his music again.

One night in 1985, a teenage Will Smith went to a house party on his block. The evening’s entertainment was DJ Jazzy Jeff, a local turntable wizard a few years older than Smith. Jeff was already developing a local reputation, and that night, his hypeman didn’t show up at the party until late. On the spur of the moment, Smith got up onstage and rapped while Jeff scratched records, and the two immediately locked into an easy chemistry. They knew that they had an act.

In 1986, DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince released their debut single “Girls Ain’t Nothing But Trouble” on the local Philadelphia indie Word-Up. While Jeff scratched up the I Dream of Jeannie theme music, Will told self-deprecating stories of romantic misadventures — three different dates that ended in deep frustration. The first verse, in which Will gets hit with a false rape charge, has not aged terribly well. But this was the ’80s, when virtually every high-school comedy had at least 1 million rape jokes. In the context of its day, “Girls Ain’t Nothing But Trouble” was light and fluffy and approachable. Smith wasn’t Run-DMC; he was the guy who misses the Run-DMC show because his date takes too long getting ready. In the cartoonish video, Smith already looks like a sitcom star.

“Girls Ain’t Nothing But Trouble” arrived at a time when very few big rap records came from anywhere other than New York. The song still caught fire, ultimately reaching #57 on the Hot 100 during a period where rap barely ever charted. That single and the 1987 album Rock The House got DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince a deal with Jive Records. They went out on the road with Public Enemy and 2 Live Crew, which must’ve been a truly wild triple bill to witness, and Jive re-released Rock The House; it eventually went gold. At the time, every big rap act had a different sort of character, and these two found their niche. DJ Jazzy Jeff was a ridiculously skilled DJ, which won them respect. The Fresh Prince, meanwhile, was an approachable cornball entertainer, and that got them paid.

The duo broke out huge with the 1988 sophomore album He’s The DJ, I’m The Rapper. The big hit was “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” another sitcom-style story-song about everything going wrong for Will Smith. That song peaked at #12, and it made Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince the winners of the first-ever rap Grammy. This seemed like classic Grammy bullshit: Institutional recognition for the cuddly pop version of the genre rather than its artistic bleeding edge. In solidarity with the other nominees, the duo boycotted the awards show because the rap award wasn’t part of the telecast.

That bit of protest did not hurt their commercial fortunes. He’s The DJ, I’m The Rapper went triple platinum, and another single, “A Nightmare On My Street,” reached #15. That was the one that hooked me. Rapping about getting killed by Freddy Krueger? Incredible. I couldn’t believe it. The Nightmare On Elm Street franchise didn’t approve Jeff and Prince’s song, but it made great use of the sampled score, and it was a whole lot better than the Fat Boys’ “Are You Ready For Freddy,” the rap song that appeared on the actual Nightmare 4 soundtrack.

The duo’s next album, 1989’s And In This Corner… flopped hard, and its single “I Think I Can Beat Mike Tyson,” peaked at #58. This was a disappointment for everyone except, I guess, me. Rapping about getting beat up by Mike Tyson? That was as good as the Freddy Krueger thing! I loved it! Will Smith had been spending money too freely, and he was found guilty of income tax evasion, with the IRS garnishing his income. At an Arsenio Hall taping, the music exec Benny Medina met Smith and pitched him an idea about a sitcom that would tell a fictionalized version of Medina’s own life story. Smith had never acted, and he was skeptical. But Quincy Jones was producing the show, and he convinced Smith to audition for NBC executives during a party at Jones’ house. NBC picked up The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, and the show debuted in September 1990.

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air was a big hit that stayed on the air for six seasons. Smith played a Philly street kid sent to live with rich relatives in California, and the show kept that fish-out-of-water premise intact throughout. Jazzy Jeff got a recurring role as Jazz, Will’s old neighborhood friend who keeps getting physically thrown out of the mansion by Uncle Phil. While the show was on, Smith kept making music with Jazzy Jeff. In 1991, the duo made the top 10 for the first and only time. On the richly funky “Summertime,” Smith slowed his flow and deepened his voice, doing his best to imitate Rakim. The song peaked at #4. (It’s an 8.)

Will Smith started taking small movie roles in the early ’90s. In 1995, just before Fresh Prince went into its final season, Smith and Martin Lawrence starred in the action-comedy Bad Boys, Michael Bay’s directorial debut. At that point, Smith wasn’t really rapping anymore; he and Jeff had released their last album Code Red in 1993. Bad Boys was a hit. In its wake, Smith and his manager sat down to figure out how to make Smith the biggest movie star in the world. They looked at a list of the highest-grossing films, broke down the elements that ran through them, and turned their script-selection process into something like an algorithm. That’s how Will Smith ended up in Independence Day, the biggest blockbuster of 1996.

After Independence Day, Smith teamed up with Tommy Lee Jones in Barry Sonnenfeld’s Men In Black, which would’ve been the biggest hit of 1997 if Titanic hadn’t come along and made more than twice as much. While working on Men In Black, the production duo known as the Trackmasters pitched an idea to Smith: He should record a song for the soundtrack where he rapped about the plot of the movie. When “Men In Black” came out, I remember being scandalized that Will Smith was using the rap name “Will Smith,” not calling himself the Fresh Prince anymore. My quibbles did not matter. “Men In Black” became a monster hit. It topped the Radio Songs chart for weeks, and it probably would’ve conquered the Hot 100 if it had been released as a single.

At that point, the Trackmasters were the ideal partners for Will Smith. Jean-Claude “Poke” Olivier and Samuel “Tone” Barnes came from Brooklyn, and they started producing rap records in 1989. Their style was bright and slick, with obvious samples mixed in with live instrumentation, and it matched the sound that Puff Daddy was looking for at Uptown Records and then at Bad Boy. The Trackmasters produced big hits for Biggie Smalls, Soul For Real, LL Cool J, and others. They also signed Nas to their Trackmasters Entertainment imprint, and they released his 1994 masterpiece Illmatic but didn’t produce anything on the album. They did however, produce a bunch of stuff on Nas’ slicker follow-up It Was Written, which had something to do with the chillier reception for that album. The Trackmasters made pop-rap, and their style worked best when they teamed up with a rapper who shared their instincts. Nobody had poppier instincts than Will Smith.

After “Men In Black,” Smith teamed up with the Trackmasters to record a whole album. Big Willie Style, Will Smith’s first solo LP, is a profoundly goofy take on the Puff Daddy model. The sounds are bright and flashy, and the samples are obvious. But Will Smith, who’d still been making rap music as the Fresh Prince four years earlier, didn’t really rap like a ’90s rapper. Instead, he had a kind of game-show host vibe — a kind of smooth self-mockery, delivered in the form of sharply enunciated humblebrags. Smith complained about player haters, just like Puffy, but he kept everything rated G. He would talk about women swooning in his presence, but most of his romantic boasts were directed at fellow movie star Jada Pinkett, who became Will Smith’s second wife a few weeks before the release of his single “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It.”