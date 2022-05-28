Watch Japanese Breakfast Throw Out The First Pitch At The Mets Game

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast had the honor of throwing the first pitch at yesterday’s Mets vs. Phillies game at Citi Field. “Lord help her,” Zauner captioned a photo of herself standing in a baseball jersey gazing out at the diamond. You can watch Zauner sling the first pitch below.

In other Japanese Breakfast news, Zauner appeared as the musical guest on the Apple TV+ kids’ show Helpsters, which is from the creators of Sesame Street and premiered its first episode of Season 3 yesterday (May 27). Consequence has an exclusive clip of Zauner singing a song called “I Like Fancy Fins” with a group of furry monsters.