Watch Peaches Perform A Bonkers “Fuck The Pain Away” And Play A Women’s Health Guessing Game On Samantha Bee
Samantha Bee and Peaches go back a long way: The theme song of Bee’s late-night TBS show Full Frontal is Peaches’ 2006 single “Boys Wanna Be Her.” Peaches, who is currently on her The Teaches Of Peaches 20th Anniversary Tour, also memorably opened Bee’s 2017 “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” special. Now, Bee and Peaches have reunited again. Last night, Peaches did a truly bonkers performance of “Fuck The Pain Away” on Full Frontal, where she inflicted a bit of chaos and destruction around the Full Frontal set and rolled around a craft services table, munching on a donut mid-song. Later, she joined Bee to celebrate “or mourn” Women’s Health Month with a game of “Uter-Us or Uter-SOS,” where the two went through a series of bonkers quotes and guessed whether it was made up or if a conservative actually said it. Watch below.