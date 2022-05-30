Harry Styles Breaks Taylor Swift’s Record For Biggest Vinyl Sales Week
Harry Styles just scored the biggest album debut of 2022 so far, and in the process he set the record for the biggest vinyl sales week of the modern era. According to Billboard, Harry’s House tallied 521,500 equivalent album units in its first week — the biggest debut since Adele’s 30 racked up 839,000 units last November. It’s the fourth week in a row a new album has posted the best one-week total of the year following big turns from Future, Bad Bunny, and Kendrick Lamar.
The big haul for Harry’s House includes 330,000 in sales — also the best pure sales week of the year, and a big enough figure that Styles would have posted 2022’s biggest debut based on sales alone, without streaming and individual track sales factored in. His sales total includes 182,000 in vinyl sales, the most in a week since the inception of Luminate (then called Nielsen SoundScan) in 1991. The number by far surpasses the previous one-week vinyl sales record of 114,000 set by Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) in November. Harry’s House also put up 189,000 streaming equivalent units, equalling 246.96 million on-demand track streams.