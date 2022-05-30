Johnny Depp Joins Jeff Beck Onstage, Appears In Paul McCartney’s Tour Visuals

Jeff Beck teamed with Johnny Depp on a cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation” back in peak-lockdown 2020, and it seems they are still tight following Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. As The Hollywood Reporter points out, Depp made a surprise guest appearance Sunday at Beck’s concert in Sheffield, UK, two days after closing arguments at the trial wrapped up. They performed “Isolation” as well as covers of Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing” and Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On.”

Beck isn’t the only British Invasion rocker to have Depp appear during his shows lately. As TMZ points out, Paul McCartney’s current tour visuals feature Depp. McCartney has been performing his 2012 single “My Valentine.” The song’s video, which features Depp and Natalie Portman, has been showing on the video screens during the show. Given that the video is 10 years old, its inclusion on this tour is not necessarily an endorsement of Depp a la Jeff Beck welcoming him on stage to perform, but given the highly publicized and contentious nature of the defamation trial, McCartney had to know some would interpret the footage as a show of support.

Here’s footage of Depp joining Beck onstage:

And here’s a clip of McCartney’s live show that foregrounds the Depp video: