Warning: This article contains spoilers for season 4 of Stranger Things.

Part 1 of the fiendishly anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things premiered Friday on Netflix, and its plot apparently involves Kate Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill.” As EW helpfully explains, Sadie Sink’s character Max has a running storyline centered on “Running Up That Hill.”

Early in the season it’s established that “Running Up The Hill” is Max’s favorite song and has been helping her through tough times. This leads to a sequence in the fourth episode in which the only way Max can be snapped out of a fugue state is by her friends playing the Kate Bush song on her Walkman. It turns out the only way to keep Max safe from Vecna, a creature who preys upon teenagers’ guilt and shame, so the characters decide to protect Max by playing the song on loop. This in turn leads to an exchange in a subsequent episode in which Max asks Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) “Will it still work? Or will Kate Bush lose her magic power or something?” to which Lucas replies, “Kate Bush? Never.”

As The Wrap reports, the Stranger Things exposure has sent the song back up the charts. It’s currently #13 on Spotify’s global daily chart and has reached #1 on the iTunes singles chart. Stranger things have happened!