Jack Antonoff & Margaret Qualley Are Engaged: Report

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are engaged, a source tells People. Last week Qualley, the actress known for her roles in movies like Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and TV shows like Maid and The Leftovers, was spotted with an engagement ring at Cannes Film Festival, where she was attending the premiere of her latest movie, Stars At Noon. She and Antonoff — the Bleachers founder and reigning Grammy winner for Producer Of The Year for his work with Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, Clairo, and St. Vincent among others — went public with their relationship earlier this year.

Qualley’s costar in Stars At Noon is Taylor Swift’s longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, so it’s time to add more layers to the dense web of celebrity interconnectedness — and that’s before factoring in that Qualley used to date Pete Davidson, who, due to his relationship with Kim Kardashian, is unwillingly at war with Kanye West, who is locked in a mutually beneficial lifelong feud with Swift, and so on and so forth. (Also, to get really Six Degrees Of Kevin Bacon about it, Antonoff used to date Scarlett Johansson, who was in Lost In Translation with Bill Murray, who costarred in Groundhog Day with Qualley’s mom, Andie MacDowell.)

But I digress. Congrats to the happy couple! What song will be their first dance?