The raging and anthemic Baltimore pop-punk band Pinkshift, who we named one of 2020’s best new acts, are getting ready for a big 2022. The group — now pared down to the trio of Ashrita Kumar (vocals), Paul Vallejo (guitar), and Myron Houngbedji (drums) — is back today with their first single for new label home Hopeless Records, a soaring and angry song called “nothing (in my head)” that feels like it was shot from a cannon. “I feel so goddamn numb!” Kumar sings as the song races to its climax. “I can’t stay trapped inside this box much longer anymore!” Comparisons to Paramore’s early, ferocious releases remain apt. Also: What a chorus! Also: What a guitar solo!

A statement from Pinkshift:

“nothing (in my head)” is a cry for help. It’s about the feeling of wanting out, wanting a change in scenery, wanting to escape from feeling locked inside, claustrophobic, and overwhelmed. This song is like a hand reaching out to anyone willing to grasp onto it and say they feel the same way. We hope people hear that and feel a little less alone.

The song arrives with a video by Daniel Zawodny, which you can watch below.