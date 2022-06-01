Turnover – “Wait Too Long” & “Mountains Made Of Clouds”

New Music June 1, 2022 10:59 AM By James Rettig
0

Turnover – “Wait Too Long” & “Mountains Made Of Clouds”

New Music June 1, 2022 10:59 AM By James Rettig
0

The Virginia band Turnover got their start over a decade ago making fired-up pop-punk, but with each successive album their sound has gotten dreamier and smoother. Their last full-length album was 2019’s Altogether, and it seems like they have a new one in the wings. Today, ahead of some shows out west, they’re releasing two new singles, “Wait Too Long” and “Mountains Made Of Clouds.” Here is the band’s Austin Getz on the pair of new tracks:

Wait Too Long’ is about expectation from yourself and others about what life is supposed to be like. Finding that balance of being motivated and inspired by what’s around you without it feeling like something pushing you down. I moved away from northern California this year. A town called Sebastopol was my home for about 5 years and i changed a lot in my time out there. ‘Mountains Made Of Clouds’ is an ode to that time and place. I wrote it from the perspective of a bunch of different people I gathered things from while I lived there and my own observation. It’s a song I wrote hoping to be able to listen back years from now and remember it.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:
06/11 Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Music Festival
06/13 Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library*
06/14 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater*
06/15 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater* [SOLD OUT]
06/17 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s*
06/20 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress* [SOLD OUT]
06/21 Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca Tap Room North*
06/22 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf* [SOLD OUT]
06/23 Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep*
06/24 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand at The Complex*
06/25 Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford*
* w/ support from Healing Potpurri and Temple of Angels

“Wait Too Long” and “Mountains Made Of Clouds” are out now via Run For Cover.

Ian Hurdle

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Céline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”

2 days ago 0

Johnny Depp Joins Jeff Beck Onstage, Appears In Paul McCartney’s Tour Visuals

2 days ago 0

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” Is Having Another Moment Thanks To Stranger Things Plot Point

2 days ago 0

Porno For Pyros Announce Another Reunion Show

19 hours ago 0

Dave Navarro Has Been Sick Since December With Long COVID

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest