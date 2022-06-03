Their work would continue to evolve over the course of the next decade and three successive albums, but all the elements really were there right from the beginning. Indeed, one listen to “Enjoy Your Worries, You May Never Have Them Again” is probably enough to tell if you’re on the Books’ weirdo wavelength or not. Zammuto’s guitar harmonics lead into sounds of golf and tennis on television, rhythms made from tactile ASMR-esque sounds, bird calls, a rant from a court TV show, and dialogue from an obscure Russian film. Somehow, it works. It sounds oddly accessible, even beautiful. “Just by placing two disparate elements next to each other, they immediately start a conversation as your brain tries to wrap itself around their relationship,” Zammuto says. “And I think it’s your mind itself that creates that relationship in a lot of ways. And that’s what the music is about, is the ability of the mind. … Given any two things, your brain will fill in the gap, and we’re always interested in how big we can make that gap before it falls apart.”

That juxtaposition of disparate elements to create surprising connections — and ultimately, meaning — is at the heart of the Books’ work. They sample daytime television one minute and a Jean-Luc Godard film the next, and both are given equal weight. It doesn’t matter where a sample originates. It doesn’t necessarily even matter what it’s saying. In some ways, their songs feel more like sculptural objects made of sound than traditional music as we think of it. “It’s very much like cut and paste poetry,” de Jong told Pitchfork in a 2003 interview. “As a child I was drawn very strongly to the collage art of the Dadaists, Surrealists, and Fluxus. Written or printed words never stood alone; many artists invented ways to append visual and theatrical dynamics to their literary roots and came up with a sum exceeding the parts … It’s like listening to a painting. When I’m reading poetry, I hear it. When I see a street sign or a banner, I hear it, and almost automatically start rearranging words on the basis of aural connections I make. It’s hearing what I see and seeing what I hear that unveils unexpected meaning, humorous or profound, from the raw material.”

What’s easy to miss when discussing the Books’ music is how unpretentious and funny it actually is. The samples are always in conversation with each other, and they often hit like absurdist punchlines. The opening of “Motherless Bastard” is a priceless black comedy skit that segues into one of the record’s most straightforwardly beautiful and emotional compositions. “All Our Base Are Belong To Them,” one of the most moving tracks on the album and the only one to feature non-sampled vocals, is named after a dumb early internet meme. “Contempt” recontextualizes Brigitte Bardot’s sexy dialogue from Godard’s 1963 film of the same name into a dry conversation between two men recited with all the passion of reading a phonebook. Really, the Books’ greatest magic trick might have been their ability to ride the fine line between humor and pathos, wackiness and profundity, without settling definitively on either side.

That’s a delicate balancing act, and the Books weren’t always successful. Thought For Food is a singular, surprising, and often transcendent piece of work, but it is by no means a perfect album. The squelchy “Mikey Bass” and “Deafkids” are more interesting than they are enjoyable to listen to, and “A Dead Fish Gains The Power Of Observation” is a blessedly brief one-note joke that almost threatens to stop the album’s momentum dead in its tracks. Zammuto and de Jong would arguably go on to greater things with 2003’s The Lemon Of Pink, continuing to experiment with non-sampled singing and slightly more conventional song structures before calling it quits in 2012 and pursuing separate solo careers. But there’s an innocence and a purity to the simplicity of Thought For Food that will always remain. “How do you do? Welcome to the human race. You’re a mess,” says a voice sample on “All Our Base Are Belong To Them.” Thought For Food is the best kind of mess — a beautiful, devastatingly human one.