In a few weeks, the great Kentucky-based folk musician Joan Shelley will release her new album The Spur, James Elkington produced the LP, and it features contributions from people like Meg Baird and the novelist Max Porter. We’ve already posted two early singles, the LP’s title track and the Bill Callahan duet “Amberlit Morning,” and both have been gorgeous. Today, Shelley has shared a third.

“Home” is a bucolic hymn to the pleasures of domesticity, and Shelley plays it with the assistance of acoustic-guitar ace Nathan Salsburg, her partner and frequent collaborator. The song ambles along with a twinkly sense of grace, and it makes great use of Salsburg’s simple, melodic guitar flourishes and of Shelley’s expressive, softly confident voice. Listen below.

The Spur is out 6/24 on No Quarter.